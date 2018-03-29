Techtextil Moves To Raleigh In 2019

Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt Inc. has announced the 16th edition of Techtextil North America will be held in Raleigh, N.C., in 2019. The location puts the event close to many globally-important textile companies, industry associations and educational resources — including North Carolina State University’s College of Textiles — as well as the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

“We are thrilled to announce Raleigh as the Destination City for Techtextil North America 2019,” said Dennis Smith, president, Messe Frankfurt North America. “Not only is North Carolina an international hub for industry and innovation in textiles, but the city of Raleigh has become one of the fastest growing, more forward-thinking in the nation. Techtextil North America aims to provide a regional platform for the global textile industry to conduct business, and the concentration of companies, associations, and educational institutions in the area makes Raleigh the perfect location for our exhibitors and visitors to come together to do so.”

March/April 2018