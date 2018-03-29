NCTO, AFMA Announce Merger

The Washington-based National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) has merged with the American Fiber Manufacturers Association (AFMA), Arlington, Va. The combined organization will be known as the National Council of Textile Organizations, and Auggie Tantillo will continue in his role of president and CEO.

“The NCTO merger with AFMA strengthens the U.S. textile industry’s ability to influence federal policy,” said William “Bill” McCrary Jr., chairman, NCTO, and chairman and CEO, Spartanburg-based William Barnet & Son. “It brings new members and financial resources to NCTO and extends the organization’s political reach. It also cements NCTO’s status as the voice of every facet of the U.S. textile production chain, a fact that will help NCTO to more effectively influence federal policies that affect U.S. textile investment, production and workers,” he added.

“AFMA’s merger with NCTO will allow U.S. fiber producers to keep the sector’s seat at the federal policy table,” said Mark Ruday, senior vice president, DAK Americas, Charlotte, N.C. “As a multi-billion dollar industry with tens of thousands of employees, it is critical that the U.S. man-made fiber sector stay engaged in Washington. Merging with NCTO will ensure the U.S. fiber manufacturers have an effective voice on policy matters affecting the sector.”

