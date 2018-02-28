Shaw Acquires STS, Increases Carpet Tile Production Capability

Dalton, Ga.-based Shaw Industries Group Inc. has acquired Scotland-based carpet tile manufacturer Sanquhar Tile Services (STS). The company — which has offers tufting through cutting capabilities — joins Shaw’s commercial flooring division and carpet tile manufacturing plants in Cartersville, Ga., and Adairsville, Ga., as well as in Nantong, China.

“This acquisition positions Shaw as a global carpet provider,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO, Shaw. “STS will be an important part of our commercial business, and we will make substantial capital investments to enhance and modernize their operations.

“Shaw’s continued in STS will ensure that we are poised to advance our position in the market and to provide our people with rewarding careers as we focus even more heavily on advanced manufacturing techniques that allow us to best meet current and future customer needs,” said Frank Williamson, managing director, STS.

January/February 2018