Registration Now Open For Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas

Registration is now open for the 15th edition of Techtextil North America and the fourth Texprocess, to be held May 22-24, 2018, at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta. The collocated shows cover technical textiles, nonwovens, textile machinery, and sewn products and equipment in one event. The tradeshow features a graduate student poster session, as well as symposia covering the latest advancements in research and technology. This year’s topics include smart textiles, nonwovens, cutting and sewing innovations as well as testing and regulatory expectations. In 2016, the collocated events attracted more than 500 exhibitors and 9,000 visitors.

In an event first, on May 23, organizers will host a joint reception open to both exhibitors and attendees with the goal of encouraging further networking and interactions between all participants. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets — which cover food, drinks and entertainment — in advance as an add-on to all registration types. Availability is limited, and prices will increase on-site.

“Each year, the collocation of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas provides a diverse offering of products, services and technologies that represent the entire value chain for technical textiles and sewn products,” said Dennis Smith, president, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “We look forward to returning to Atlanta with an expanded show agenda and even more features and networking opportunities for visitors to take advantage of.”

January/February 2018