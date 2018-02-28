Home Fashions International Announces Expansion

Columbia, S.C.-based Home Fashions International — a supplier of decorative pillows, comforter sets, drapery and outdoor cushions — has announced a $5.5 million expansion investment in Cherokee County, S.C. The company has purchased a new 350,000 square foot facility in Gaffney that will function as a manufacturing and shipping plant named Gaffney Manufacturing. According to the company, the expansion is in response to exponential growth in the outdoor cushion market over the past two years. It is anticipated the expansion will create 60 new jobs.

The company hopes it can quadruple its business over the next five years, and wishes to reduce its reliance on imported and out-of-state raw materials.

“I have been very happy with both the caliber of the workforce and the business-friendly environment in Cherokee County, S.C.,” said David Li, owner, Home Fashions International.

“When the business conditions dictated expansion, we considered other locations, but determined that the best course of action was to stay right here where we knew the labor force and business climate would allow us to be successful.”

“South Carolina’s world-class workforce and positive business climate have made our state the ideal location for industry; and, as a result, the manufacturing sector in South Carolina continues to thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “Home Fashions International’s expansion is a testament to that, and I look forward to watching them succeed here for many years to come.”

January/February 2018