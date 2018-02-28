American Merchant To Establish U.S. Operation

American Merchant Inc. — a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Merchant House International Ltd. — reports it will invest $19.9 million to open its first U.S.-based operation in Bristol, Va. The operation will focus on home décor products, including embroidered hand and bath towels, and bring 405 jobs to the area. The company cited abundant cotton supplies, cleaner and more sustainable energy as well as lower taxes as reasons for selecting the United States for its investment.

“The addition of over 400 new jobs and the revitalization of a former manufacturing facility is a big win for the City of Bristol, and we welcome American Merchant as Virginia’s new corporate partner,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore.

“With retailers increasingly challenged by e-commerce competitors, speed-to-market is vital,” said Loretta Lee, chairwoman and founder of Merchant House International. “Therefore, manufacturing and warehousing in Virginia will be a great advantage, and we are delighted to return our industry to this beautiful state. “

