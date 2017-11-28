Engineered Floors Acquires Beaulieu

Dalton, Ga.-based Engineered Floors LLC reports it has completed the purchase of substantially all of the operating assets of Beaulieu Group LLC, Dalton. Beaulieu Group, with a history reaching back to the mid-1970s, had entered bankruptcy proceedings back in the summer to better position itself for the future.

“We are pleased with the quick approval of the bankruptcy court of our purchase agreement,” said Robert E. Shaw, founder and CEO, Engineered Floors. “We can now move forward building an even strong floorcovering industry in our community.”

According to a statement from Engineered Floors, the company: “… is now in the process of determining the integration of Beaulieu America personnel, as well as physical and intellectual property assets and brands for its continued growth. The company will make announcements over the next few months regarding these decisions.”

November/December 2017