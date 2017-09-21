Glen Raven Inks Agreement To Acquire Sunbury Textile Mills

Glen Raven Inc., Glen Raven, N.C., recently signed a letter of intent to purchase Sunbury, Pa.-based Sunbury Textile Mills Inc. Sunbury, a designer and producer of decorative jacquard fabrics, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Glen Raven and will operate as a part of Glen Raven Custom Fabrics LLC.

“Sunbury has been a close strategic business partner for more than 20 years,” said Allen E. Gant, Jr., chairman and CEO of Glen Raven, Inc. “Sunbury’s leadership in serving the designer, decorative jobber and furniture manufacturers with premium jacquard fabrics is unparalleled. Every Sunbury customer is important to us and represents an opportunity to combine resources and be better suppliers and business partners.”

“We have long considered Sunbury to be part of the extended Glen Raven family, and we are excited about working with them to further service all of their markets and customers,” Gant added.

September/October 2017