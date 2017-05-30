Shandong Ruyi To Invest $410 Million In Yarn Spinning Facility

China-based Shandong Ruyi Technology Group (Ruyi) reports it will invest $410 million in a former Sanyo manufacturing plant in Forrest City, Ark., to convert it into a spinning facility. Ruyi plans to spin more than 200,000 tons of Arkansas cotton into textile yarns at the plant, which will employ up to 800 people. Construction will begin on the plant in late 2017, and production is expected to begin mid-2018. The plant will become Ruyi’s first location in North America.

“Ruyi Group, as the largest textile manufacturer in China, has been expanding globally,” said Qui. “Our manufacturing facility in Arkansas will become the first milestone of Ruyi’s steps into the United States. We are dedicated to provide the product with cutting edge technology and superior quality.”

“Ruyi’s decision to locate in Forrest City brings with it up to 800 new jobs along with a significant economic impact on Arkansas’ cotton farmers,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

“This project is tremendously important to Forrest City and St. Francis County not just for the great jobs it brings to our region, but also for the value to the cash crop on which the Arkansas Delta economy has been based for more than 100 years,” said Kay Brockwell, economic development consultant for Forrest City. “Our cotton already goes around the world to clothe people, and now our growers will have the security of a market for their crop right here at home. There is great significance in the fact that the continuing globalization of the Delta will go hand in hand with our rich and proud agricultural history.”

