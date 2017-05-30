Milliken & Company Reports Keystone Aniline Purchase

Spartanburg-based Milliken & Company reports it has acquired the assets of Keystone Aniline Corp., Inman, S.C.

Milliken hopes its synergies with the family-owned, privately-held producer of dyes, pigments, pigment dispersions and polymers will allow it to bring an expanded portfolio to its customers, and position the company for global growth

“Milliken and Keystone Aniline Corporation share a long history of innovation, environmentally responsible manufacturing and relationship building — core values which connect us in practice, perspective and approach to values-based business,” said J. Harold Chandler, president, CEO and chairman, Milliken.

“By combining our product portfolios and specialized colorant knowledge with Milliken’s solutions and expertise, we create business and market synergies that will drive new global opportunities and better meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said John Andrews, CEO, Keystone.

May/June 2017