The European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers (CEMATEX) — owner of the ITMA textile machinery exhibition — has announced exhibitors may now reserve floor space online at itma.com for ITMA 2019, to be held in Barcelona at the Fira de Barcelona,Gran Via, June 20-26, 2019.

More than 1,500 exhibitors from 45 countries are expected to participate in the event.

May/June 2017