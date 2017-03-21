Springs Window Fashions Buys Mariak, Patrician

Springs Window Fashions LLC, Middleton, Wis., has acquired window covering product manufacturers Mariak Industries Inc., Rancho Dominguez, Calif., and its affiliated company Houston-based Patrician Window Coverings. The newly-acquired companies will continue to be led by president Leo Elinson. Mariak will maintain its Rancho Dominguez, Calif., location, while Patrician recently moved to a new Webster, Texas, address.

“Leo Elinson and the Mariak team have built a tremendous business, with a 30-year track record of high-quality craftsmanship, extensive product selection and competitive pricing,” said Scott Fawcett, president and CEO, Springs. “We look forward to building on Mariak’s successful go-to market strategy over the long-term and are excited to welcome Mariak and Patrician to the Springs family.”

“The natural synergy, collaboration, and support that will be created from a partnership with Springs will allow Mariak and Patrician to grow exponentially, while maintaining our successful business model of providing the highest quality of product craftsmanship, competitive pricing, and prompt delivery,” said Leo Elinson. “We look forward to this new partnership with great enthusiasm and excitement.”

March/April 2017