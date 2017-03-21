American Textile Breaks Ground On New Distribution Facility

Duquesne, Pa.-based bedding producer American Textile Co. reports it will open a state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution facility in Tifton, Ga., later this year. The company has experienced high growth this past year, and the new facility will more than double shipping capacity in order to keep up with customer demand from both e-commerce and

traditional retail areas.

The company also recently expanded capacity at its Dallas and Salt Lake City locations, and currently employs more than 1,100 people globally.

“Demand for sleep products has climbed steadily over the past decade, but what’s shifted even more rapidly is the growth in e-commerce sales, which drove over 40 percent of all retail sales growth in 2016,” said Lance Ruttenberg, president and CEO. “We have strategically expanded our physical footprint and logistics capabilities to keep pace with the on-demand, online economy that requires new capabilities, while also expanding infrastructure to support the significant growth in our traditional retail channels.

March/April 2017