Archroma Completes Full Acquisition Of Automotive Dyes Expert M. Dohmen

REINACH, Switzerland — July 10, 2018 — Archroma, a global color and specialty chemicals producer with a focus on sustainable solutions, today announced it has acquired all remaining minority shares in M. Dohmen S.A., an international group specializing in the production of textile dyes and chemicals for the automotive, carpet and apparel sectors.

Since its corporate carve-out from Clariant in 2013, Archroma is set on becoming a clear industry leader in supplying innovative chemistry solutions, with the goal to make the industries it serves more sustainable. Archroma made a first move in this direction when it acquired the textile chemicals business of BASF in 2015.

Archroma first acquired an interest in the capital of M. Dohmen S.A. with a 49% share in 2014 followed by an additional 26% share in 2017. Now, it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 25% share of M. Dohmen S.A.

Archroma is already serving customers of both companies with the combined product portfolio on all markets where both companies have a presence. Archroma and M. Dohmen product portfolios ideally complement each other, especially in the area of dyes and chemicals for synthetic fibers and wool, including for the automotive sector.

Archroma will now be able to proceed with the full integration of the M. Dohmen organization into Archroma, which will allow its experts worldwide to better focus on serving its customers’ needs and requirements.

“With this final step in the acquisition of M. Dohmen,” commented Marcos Furrer, president Brand & Performance Textile Specialties and Innovation at Archroma, “customers of both companies will now have access to even more products and solutions that work in their processes and markets, supported by Archroma’s leadership towards quality, innovation and sustainability.”

“I am proud to hand over a company that we have built from the ground up to what it is today, a recognized specialist in automotive and technical textile dyestuff”, said Manfred Dohmen, founder of the M. Dohmen group. “In the past 4 years, we have worked hand in hand with Archroma to pass on a solid business and a solid team who is ready and excited to further support the creativity and performance required by our customers.”

Posted July 10, 2018

Source: Archroma