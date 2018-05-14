Texprocess 2018 Exhibitor Preview: Groz-Beckert

ALBSTADT, Germany — May 14, 2018 — In Atlanta from May 22-24, 2018, the Texprocess Americas and Techtextil North America trade fairs will be held at the exhibition site of the Georgia World Congress Center. Groz-Beckert will also be represented with its product sectors Sewing, Felting and Carding. The company will be presenting its extensive product and service portfolio in Hall B1A at Booth 701.

At Texprocess, which was previously held under the name Spesa Expo, users will find everything relating to textile equipment and technologies for the development, procurement and production of sewn products. Techtextil focuses on products and applications from the fields of technical textiles and nonwovens.

In the field of Sewing, Groz-Beckert will be focusing on Smart INH. Since 2016, the company has been offering the INH Quality Management (Ideal Needle Handling), a patented process for problem-free and timesaving handling of broken and damaged sewing machine needles. With Smart INH, the latest component of the Quality Management, Groz-Beckert is now enabling the digital documentation of all needle breakages and all other needle changes. The “INH@site” app and the administration program “INH@office” were also specially developed for this: While INH@site can be used to photograph broken needles and document them as a digital image data set, INH@office offers the option of completing these data sets, managing them and running various assessments. This removes the need for physical documentation and storage of the broken needles – paving the way for immediate and environmentally friendly disposal. A further service highlight in the field of Sewing is the customer portal with integrated online shop. Alongside the option of ordering sewing products online, the platform also offers a wealth of information relating to all aspects of sewing technology and provides an extensive knowledge database. Product details and animations of stitch formation types can also be accessed, invoices or order confirmations viewed and the status of orders and shipments queried.

Groz-Beckert’s newest product sector, Carding, focuses on the aspects of increased performance and raw material savings: The high-performance worker and doffer wires SiroLock® and EvoStep® will be on show. Thanks to an improved fiber control, EvoStep card clothings distribute the fibers more uniformly in the web and effectively help to achieve the nonwoven properties. This reduces the raw material consumption to a minimum. The improved fiber control also enables lower-cost raw materials to be used, which could not be processed with conventional card clothings. SiroLock also offers options for saving on raw material — mainly through the more uniform web quality. The main advantage, however, is the increased performance made possible through higher delivery speeds and web weights. The fiber-friendly surface of the card clothing opens up a wide range of application options with all fibers and fiber blends for different web weights. In addition to the higher performance without fiber fly, SiroLock also guarantees better blending of the fibers. A unique exhibit with 3-D models brings the special card clothing series to life for visitors to the Groz-Beckert booth.

The Felting product sector is focused on special needle solutions for different applications in the nonwovens industry. Because the individual needle types from the Groz-Beckert product range vary with regard to barb size and shape, as well as working part gauge and cross-section, the suitable felting needle can be offered for different applications. For nonwovens manufacturers, the tiniest advantages can often be crucial. Choosing the right needle has a major influence on the needling process and thereby on product outcome and on cost-effectiveness. The service life and inclination to tarnish of felting and structuring needles are important issues. Now, Groz-Beckert is presenting its latest innovation: “dur”. A patented manufacturing process in combination with a new base material are the foundation for an increase in service life of up to 30 percent and improved corrosion resistance. The unique “TexBox” also offers customer-specific needle solutions directly at the Groz-Beckert booth.

Source: Groz-Beckert