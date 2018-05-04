Starlinger: 300th Conversion Line For AD*STAR Block Bottom Valve Sacks

VIENNA, Austria — May 4, 2018 — The production of robust sacks is not only based on high-quality polypropylene fabric made from woven tapes, but also on precise sack conversion. In the case of AD*STAR block bottom valve sacks, this important process step is performed on the conversion line ad*starKON. In early 2018, the 300th line of this type was installed on the Philippines.

The Philippine-based packaging manufacturer Sakomoto International Packaging Corp. supplies the local cement industry with AD*STAR sacks made of polypropylene fabric. In Caloocan City in the Philippine district Metro Manila, Sakomoto operates numerous tape extrusion lines, circular looms as well as lines for coating, printing, and sack conversion from Austrian world market leader Starlinger.

“There is a long-standing customer relationship between Starlinger and Sakomoto,” explained Franz Steiner, who has known the customer since 2009. “Both sides value the excellent cooperation on the level of sales, service, and management.” Sakomoto produces around 500 million sacks every year – a figure that will increase even more, as the installed capacity is constantly extended to supply the growing cement market with packaging. Philippine cement plants are increasingly recognizing the numerous advantages of AD*STAR sacks over paper sacks, causing the market share of AD*STAR sacks to rise continuously. In early 2018, two sack conversion lines were commissioned at Sakomoto; notably, one of these machines is the 300th ad*starKON delivered by Starlinger. Furthermore, both machines belong to the first ones of the new generation ad*starKON HX.

Intelligent sack conversion on the ad*starKON HX

The new series ad*starKON HX features extremely precise sack conversion at an operating speed of up to 140 AD*STAR sacks per minute. This increase in output of about 40 % compared to its preceding model is mainly achieved with the feature iMOVE, which dynamically adjusts bag transportation. For the customer, this means not just higher efficiency, but also lower energy costs and reduced manpower, as a higher number of sacks is produced in the same amount of time with the same energy consumption. Apart from capacity, product quality plays an important role in sack production: This quality is perfected with the features iSHAPE and iPATCH, which ensure that each sack receives a precisely formed bottom and tailored cover and bottom patches. Other advantages of the line are the easily accessible dual stacking unit as well as the large format range for the production of sacks with a capacity of 4.5 to 100 liters. In addition, both lines at Sakomoto are equipped with the optionally available microperforation unit microSTAR+ for high air permeability and the quality management system qualiSTAR II.

Advantages in handling, storage, and transport

AD*STAR sacks are ideally suited to packaging dry bulk goods such as building materials due to their high break resistance coupled with a low deadweight. The brick-shaped sacks are extremely tight and robust, which results in enormous advantages in handling, storage, and transport. In cement filling, the excellent suitability of the sacks for use on the most modern filling lines as well as automatic palletizing is essential considering that a smooth packaging process saves time and costs. Sack quality also has a positive influence on the working conditions in cement filling plants, as the tightness of the sacks significantly reduces the creation of dust. And the environment likewise benefits from the use of AD*STAR sacks: Low breakage rates save material as well as CO2 because there is no need to replace any damaged goods or packaging – a clear advantage over sacks made of paper or recycled polypropylene.

AD*STAR® is a registered trademark. AD*STAR® sacks are produced exclusively on Starlinger machinery.

Posted May 4, 2018

Source: Starlinger & Co. Ges.m.b.H.