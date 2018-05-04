SAHM Celebrates 40th Anniversary In United States

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — SAHM, a provider of winding technology, is pleased to announce its 40th anniversary in the United States. At Techtextil North America— to be held May 22-24, 2018, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta — SAHM will celebrate with its customers and partners the successful co-operation.

“We wanted to honor those who have made our success here in the US possible — our customers and team members,” said Jimmy Cranford.

Angelika Huemer, owner of SAHM’s parent company the Starlinger Group added: “After 40 years in the USA, our commitment to this market is stronger than ever. With our recent investment in a top-of-the-line facility, our promise of unmatched service remains true as much today as it has in the past.”

Source: Sahm