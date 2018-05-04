Daniel Link Has Been Appointed CEO Of Loepfe Brothers Ltd.

WETZIKON, Switzerland — May 4, 2018 — Loepfe Brothers Ltd. has announced the appointment of Daniel Link as CEO effective May 1, 2018. Maurizio Wermelinger, the current CEO, will retire but will remain as an advisor for a limited period of time to ensure a smooth transition.

The management of Loepfe takes the opportunity to thank Wermelinger for his valuable contribution for the company. He has guided Loepfe successfully over the past 10 years, particularly during periods of difficult economic situations in the textile industry. As former production manager he focused strongly on Swiss quality in manufacturing — an approach, which has been proven to be a big success. Under his aegis, several new instruments and services have been successfully developed and integrated into the portfolio.

Link is an experienced leader in the textile industry. He holds a Master in Engineering from EPFL, Lausanne, and an MBA in General Management from the University of St. Gallen. Link held several management positions in R&D and Product Management at OC Oerlikon, before he joined Rieter Management AG in 2007 as a Senior Project Manager Corporate Planning & Development. In the last 8 years he successfully served as CEO of Bräcker AG. Loepfe is excited to welcome Daniel Link. With his well-founded skills and long-standing competences he is the ideal person to join the team and drive the next phase of growth for the company.

Posted May 4, 2018

Source: Loepfe Brothers