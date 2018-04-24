GIS Wins Second Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade

CAMBRIDGE, England — April 21, 2018 — GIS, a technology provider to OEMs and system builders in the inkjet industry worldwide, has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2018 for International Trade, in recognition of the company’s outstanding growth in overseas markets from 2015 to 2017.

This is the second time that the company has won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, having received its first award in 2013, also for outstanding international sales growth.

GIS overseas earnings more than doubled in the period 2015 to 2017, and the company now exports to over 20 countries worldwide. In 2017, 81 percent of the company’s total sales were in international markets. The company has experienced particularly strong growth in non-European markets, with the USA and Asia accounting for 23 percent and 17 percent of overseas sales respectively in 2017.

GIS places great emphasis on long-term relationships and partnerships with its customers and on providing excellent technical support. The company has a growing team of customer account and technical support staff in the UK, with regional staff based in China & Japan.

From 2015 to 2017 GIS grew from 32 to 51 staff, requiring the company to move into new 10,000 sq. ft. premises in August 2017. Growth continues with the current head count now reaching 60. Innovation is a key factor in the success of GIS, and the company invests heavily in its highly-skilled engineering teams and production staff.

GIS exports high performance RIP software, electronics, software drivers and ink delivery system components for industrial inkjet printheads. The technology is used in a wide range of inkjet applications including 3D printing, labels, corrugated packaging, textiles, product decoration, printed electronics, functional coatings — and many more.

Nick Geddes, CEO of GIS, commented: “We are very honored to have won a second Queen’s Award — it’s a great tribute to the work done by our skilled and dedicated staff. GIS continues to grow and flourish — and we are very proud of our track record in exporting our technology across the world.”

