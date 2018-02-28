Karl Mayer Opens New Enterprise

Germany-based Karl Mayer Textilmaschinenfabrik has opened the Karl Mayer Digital Factory GmbH. The new business aims to offer flexible and quick solutions to support and add value for customers as well as complement ongoing and future Karl Mayer activities.

“In the digital world, too, only those offers are successful which can best satisfy the consumer demands,” said Antonia Gottschalk, head of digitization, Karl Mayer, and managing director, Karl Mayer Digital Factory. “This is the reason why we consistently focus on customer benefits, and combine our long-standing experience as leading textile machinery manufacturer with new, digital know-how.”

January/February 2018