KARL MAYER Is Showcasing Market-Specific And Innovative Systems At The ITM Exhibition

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — February 19, 2017 — KARL MAYER is exhibiting at this year’s ITM exhibition in Hall 7, Stand 709 as an innovative partner in the warp knitting and warp preparation sectors, and one which can offer leading brands many new ideas and concepts.

Karl Mayer is specifically targeting producers of home textiles and stylish, functional clothing by exhibiting products for the warp knitting sector. For its visitors, the company has prepared a machine show and a number of decorative islands to illustrate a variety of applications. The focus of these platforms, which are intended to generate new ideas, is lace fabrics for lingerie and clothing, terry goods made from polyester and cotton, warp-knitted spacer textiles and plush articles. Net curtains are the focus of the machine presentation.

Karl Mayer is an expert in warp preparation for the denim sector, and Karl Mayer Technische Textilien GmbH is showcasing innovative systems for the composites and building sectors.

Posted February 16, 2017

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH