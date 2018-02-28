Italian Trade Agency, HCMUT Open Vietnam Training Center

The Italian Trade Agency and its partner the Vietnam-based Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) recently celebrated the opening of the Italian training center for textile machinery on the HCMUT campus. The project — financed by the Ministry of Economic Development through the Extraordinary Program for the promotion of Made in Italy — Country Project Vietnam — supports the local textile industry with a technology center dedicated to the production of men’s socks and hosiery featuring machinery from companies including Loris Bellini S.p.A., Fadis S.p.A., Gavazzi, Lawer S.p.A., Lonati S.p.A. and Mesdan S.p.A.

“The training center provides a further opportunity to consolidate the presence of Italy’s textile machinery sector in this emerging market,” said Alessandro Zucchi, president, Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT). “With the start of operations for the training center, our sector lays the groundwork for further business opportunities in an emerging market for the entire global textile machinery industry.”

January/February 2018