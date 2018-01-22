Gradiant Corporation’s Momentum Continues With Asia Expansion

BOSTON — January 22, 2018 — Gradiant Corp., a solutions provider for industrial wastewater treatment and desalination, unveiled significant milestones achieved in 2017 that set the stage for continued growth and expansion throughout 2018. Last year, following the successful formation of the oilfield services division, Gradiant Energy Services, Gradiant focused its attention on the growing $500 million wastewater desalination and zero liquid discharge market in Asia. The company secured contracts in China and India using their patented humidification-dehumidification (HDH) process to transform complex waste streams from power generation and textile manufacturing into fresh, reusable water.

Today, Gradiant announced their latest collaboration with Hong Kong based Esquel Group, the world’s largest woven shirt manufacturer. With production facilities in China, Malaysia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, the Esquel Group is one of the most dynamic global-scale textile and apparel manufacturers. The partnership will allow Gradiant to expedite commercialization of their advanced water treatment solutions within the textile market.

“As a large vertically integrated textile and apparel manufacturer, we make efforts to minimize our ecological footprint every step of the way from cotton seed to shirt,” said Yugao Zhang, head of research and development, Esquel. “Our goal is to institute innovative solutions to set new industrial benchmarks and preserve the environment where we operate. Gradiant has proven themselves as a true innovator in wastewater treatment and as a partner who can help us with our vision of making a difference,”

Textile and garment production requires roughly 150 liters of water to produce one kilo of textile material or the equivalent of one day’s attire for one person. The resulting wastewater carries with it dyes and chemicals that require advanced treatment to be safely discharged into the environment or reused in the process. Progressive textile manufacturers are adopting desalination and evaporation technologies to remove dissolved solids and achieve zero liquid discharge.

Gradiant’s HDH system removes harmful pollutants to recover clean water. This evaporator alternative mimics nature’s rain cycle to reduce the cost of treatment by as much as 50 percent. Gradiant first demonstrated the process at full-scale in 2013 treating produced water from North American oil and gas exploration and production.

“At Gradiant, we help industrial water users minimize their cost of treatment and their impact on the environment,” said Anurag Bajpayee, CEO of Gradiant. “We look forward to working with the Esquel Group to support their goals.”

Posted January 22, 2018

Source: Gradiant

