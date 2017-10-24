Your Way To Elasticity — SSM’s Latest Application

HORGEN, Switzerland — October 23, 2017 — SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG, inventor of the electronic yarn traverse system, announces its participation of the forthcoming ShanghaiTex on the booth of its agent Union Trading as well as on the booth of Rieter Components.

After the successful introduction of the XENO-platform in Asia in 2016, SSM has put the focus on the X-Series this year. With the latest application for cone-to-muff and muff-to-cone winding, SSM offers a highly flexible and economical system.

To maintain a high residual elasticity of elastic polyamide (PA) and polyester (PES) draw textured yarns (DTY) after dyeing, the muff dyeing process with integrated SSM leading yarn winding technology is the best solution. The new SSM PWX-CTM enables the preparation of low-density muffs, while maintaining the highest possible elasticity of the yarn throughout the dyeing process. For the highest flexible and productive rewinding, the SSM PWX-MTC offers the proper solution; regardless whether muffs, hanks, dye packages on dye tubes or coreless dye packages are to be rewound.

Besides the displayed applications, SSM provides a wide range of renowned textile machines.

SSM will show their newest textile machines at ShanghaiTex for the first time. The exhibition is held in Shanghai from November 27-30, 2017, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. SSM welcomes the interested crowd at booth E1 A70 and E1 D30.

Source: SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG