Traditional Textile Company In India Is Very Satisfied With BRÜCKNER Sanforizing Range

LEONBERG, Germany — October 18, 2017 — Morajee Textiles Ltd. has been established as early as 1871 under the name of Morarjee Goculdas Spinning and Weaving Co. Ltd. and is one of the first five companies listed on the Indian stock exchange. After an unparalleled growth and extension Morarjee Textiles is now part of the Ashok Piramal Group, a diversified and leading business group in India. With more than 100 years of experience and modern integrated manufacturing facilities for 100-percent cotton premium yarn dyed shirting and printed fashion fabric, Morarjee Textiles makes cutting edge fashion a reality and is today one of the biggest players in the Indian textile industry.

Morarjee Textiles counts all the premium international and domestic brands as its customers and supplies its products across the globe.

In 2015 the company bought a BRÜCKNER sanforizing range. The main components of the line are the rubber-belt compressive shrinking unit, a felt calender and the cooling cylinders. The company’s Managing Director Rajendar Kumar Rewari, confirms that this Brücker machine has been the right choice for their very light and thus particularly sensitive fabric made of 100-percent cotton, viscose or crepes for woman dresses and men’s shirting fabric. The compressive shrinking line provides the fabric with a more stable structure, a silk-like shining surface and a smoother hand. In addition it reduces the residual shrinkage up to 3 percent.

The machine is easy to handle. The control of tension and the software allow to treat very light fabrics without any marks. The production speed is between 60 and 70 meters per minute. The production team is very satisfied and they recommend this machine especially for difficult and sensitive articles.

Posted October 18, 2017

Source: Brückner