ACIMIT: Textile Machinery Positive Trend Continues Through Third Quarter

MILAN, Italy — October 24, 2017 — The positive trend in textile machinery orders continues through to the third quarter of 2017. ACIMIT president Alessandro Zucchi stated: “Growth for the Italian market is progressing, albeit following a more contained rhythm. The extended measures for Industry 4.0 will serve to keep this thrust going towards the digitalization of the entire Italian textile sector.”

According to data elaborated by ACIMIT, the Association Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, for the period from July to September, the orders index for textile machinery has risen by 6 percent compared to the same period in 2016. The index has a value of 107.3 points (2010 basis = 100).

In further detail, foreign markets have shown a 6-percent increase, with the index reaching a value of 119.4 points. As for Italy’s domestic front, the increase instead amounted to 8 percent, with an absolute value for the index of 51.5 points.

“Orders have continued their growth trend, making us confident that we will close out the year on a positive note,” Zucchi said.

The primary foreign markets for Italian textile machinery have elicited a constant demand, while growth has been ongoing for Italy’s domestic market, even if at a lower overall rhythm compared to the quarter from April to June.

“The measures relating to Industry 4.0, as envisaged in the upcoming Financial Budget Law, could very well keep the trend alive towards the digitalization process necessary for the entire Italian textile sector,” confirmed Zucchi.

Posted October 24, 2017

Source: ACIMIT, the Association Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers