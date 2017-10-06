Study Assignment For Redesign Of The Rieter Location Winterthur

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — October 6, 2017 — Rieter intends to create a modern location in Winterthur, concentrating the customer center, product and technology development, assembly and administration on an area of approximately 30,000 square meters.

The official start-up for this project is planned for mid-November 2017. The study assignment has been awarded to the renowned consultancy firms RLC Architekten AG, BDE Architekten GmbH, Giuliani Hönger AG, fsp Architekten AG, and Stücheli Architekten AG from the Canton of Zurich, including two from the city of Winterthur.

The consultancy firms have time until the end of March 2018 to submit their projects. These will then be evaluated by a panel of judges, made up of nine technical specialists and professional experts. The final decision on the realization of the project will be taken by the Rieter Board of Directors during 2018.

Parts of the Rieter site are located in an archaeological zone. Rieter wants to give the authorities sufficient time to carry out the necessary archaeological surveys and any possible rescue excavations. The early demolition of the building “Werkhalle 40”, Klosterstrasse 18, in the area of the former Töss Monastery, is necessary for this purpose. The demolition is expected to take place in 2018.

