Parameter Establishes Subsidiary Company In Poland

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — August 9, 2017 — Parameter Generation & Control is expanding its global marketing and distribution channels by establishing a subsidiary corporation to serve eastern Europe. The new company will be headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Called Parameter EU, the company will be responsible for marketing, selling and distributing Parameter Generation & Control’s proprietary temperature and humidity control chambers to clients in several eastern European countries that include Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania.

The decision to establish a subsidiary in Poland stems from that region’s rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, said Clay Hile, president and CEO of Parameter Generation & Control.

“Eastern Europe is seeing tremendous growth in pharmaceuticals, an industry that relies heavily upon temperature and humidity control chambers for a number of mission-critical processes that include stability storage and regulatory submissions,” Hile said. “The cost of doing business in eastern Europe typically is lower than in either western Europe or the United States, which makes the area attractive to global pharmaceutical companies seeking to expand operations.”

Packaging, textile and wood product companies operating in eastern Europe also would be good condidates for Parameter products, Hile added.

Hubert Wyszomirski has been appointed area manager for Parameter EU. Ala’a Haris has been appointed general manager.

Posted August 9, 2017

Source: Parameter Generation & Control