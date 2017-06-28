Three Years Of BST eltromat International: Strategically Focused On Quality, Customers And Innovation

BIELEFELD, Germany — June 28, 2017 — In June 2017, BST eltromat International is celebrating the three-year anniversary of the merger of the former BST International GmbH and eltromat GmbH. Time to take stock: What has been achieved since the merger? Where does the company, with its more than 600 employees, stand today? How is the high-tech company for quality assurance systems performing on the global market? And how are its customers benefiting from the development that has taken place over the last three years?

“The merger has made BST eltromat a global market leader in the fields of quality assurance and automation in web-guided production processes,” observed Kristian Jünke, managing director for Sales and Service at BST eltromat International. “No matter where in the world our customers are based, if they are facing complex issues related to our products, they can rely on experienced local contacts to provide comprehensive long-term support. This support extends from consulting and system selection to installation, set-up, and service issues.”

Thanks to its global presence, especially in geographical terms, BST eltromat is distinguished by a great proximity to its customers. The company has eleven subsidiaries working at the local level — six of which have their own production facilities. Its newest subsidiary — BST eltromat South East Asia Co., Ltd., in Bangkok, Thailand — was established just one and a half years ago. More than 50 representatives around the world support the BST eltromat sales team, offering further points of contact for customers. The number of installations is also worth noting: BST eltromat systems are currently used by more than 10,000 customers in over 100 countries.

“We supply our customers with extensive possibilities for getting the most out of their production processes. Our services are tailored to customers’ specific requirements – with close cooperation between our staff members in the consulting, sales, development, and service ranges. Comprehensive service is a key component of what we offer and is one of the main reasons why our customers on all continents rely on long-term cooperation with our companies – now more than ever,” added Jünke. “We propel the market’s growth together with our customers, by involving them in what we do and responding to their individual requirements.” BST eltromat’s financial stability is also a big plus, enabling the company to support customers even in large-scale projects — and to serve as a reliable partner along the path to future success.

Evolution of a Distinct Corporate Culture

“Since the merger, we’ve been working hard on defining our strengths and fostering new possibilities. At our international sales meeting in Wiesbaden at the beginning of May, attended by over 70 employees from around the world, we started seeing the first concrete signs of a distinct corporate culture and identity,” explained Dr. Gunter Tautorus, managing director for HR and Finance at BST eltromat. “As a globally positioned team that has built itself up with a clear purpose, our corporate successes and new projects have set us on a good track for the future.”

For Dr. Carsten Kipp, managing director for Technology at BST eltromat, the merger of BST and eltromat was a logical step in response to market requirements for companies’ innovative strength. “With increasingly shorter innovation cycles for new products, today’s manufacturers have to be able to cope with substantial advance payments and quickly generate high product volumes through their international sales right after bringing a product to market.” The challenges that came with Industry 4.0 also demanded strategic partnership between major customers and system manufacturers.

The expertise resulting from this merger of two former competitors shows that the companies perfectly complemented each other. According to Kipp, “This expertise is the ideal foundation for the further development of innovative systems that are freely scalable — from their individual components to comprehensive solutions — and that meet the requirements of tomorrow’s markets.” This expertise also enables BST eltromat to develop new industry-specific solutions and applications.

“Our sales team now provides greater market coverage in North America, and we have doubled our capacities in the area of service. Both of these advantages allow us to support our customers better,” emphasized Mark Lambrecht, president, BST North America, in explaining how the regional subsidiaries’ customers are benefiting from the merger.

“Many customers see us as a strong partner that is at the forefront of technological development, thereby enabling them to stand out among the global competition. This, too, is a major reason why customers choose BST eltromat as a long-term partner,” adds Jünke, summarizing the strategic motivation behind many of the company’s customers.

Posted June 28, 2017

Source: BST eltromat International