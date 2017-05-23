GIS Invests In The Future: Doubles Production Facilities In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, England — May 19, 2017 — Global Inkjet Systems (GIS) has doubled its production facilities following the company’s continued strong growth, building on 10 years of successful inkjet innovation.

Staying as part of the enterprising Cambridge inkjet community, GIS has moved its production department to larger premises at Edinburgh House in St John’s Innovation Park, increasing production and test space with capacity for further expansion.

GIS production includes the assembly, quality control, tracking and logistics teams handling datapath electronics and ink system components. The teams have already settled into their new environment, with an immediate impact on efficiency in delivering GIS systems to its customers.

Currently employing over 50 people, GIS will relocate the whole company to Edinburgh House in the summer, but the strong growth in demand has meant that the production teams needed to move into the larger space several months ahead of the rest of the company.

“We wanted to build on our continued success and invest in the working environment for our teams.” said Nick Geddes, managing director. “The new facilities will ensure we maintain our exceptional service and timely delivery of products to our existing customers and enable us to meet the needs of those in the future.”

Further details of the company’s expansion will be released in the summer.

Posted May 23, 2014

Source: GIS