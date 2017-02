Germany-based Brückner Trockentechnik GmbH & Co. KG reports it has sold a Power-Frame tenter to Thailand-based Nan Yang Textile Group, a producer of cotton yarn and knit fabrics and garments. Nan Yang will use the tenter in its heat-setting operations and it cited the high drying performance in conjunction with homogeneous air flow and temperature distribution as factors influencing its buying decision.

January/February 2017