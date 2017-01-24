BRÜCKNER Supplies Power-Frame Tenter To Thailand-based Nan Yang Textile Group

LEONBURG, Germany — January 24, 2017 — Nan Yang Textile Co. Ltd. is a leading textile group in Thailand and one of the largest vertically integrated apparel companies in Asia. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing ready-made knitted garments, knitted fabrics and cotton yarn. The garment division has modern machines to ensure the bulk production of T-shirts, polo shirts, night shirts, pyjamas, leggings, shorts, sportswear and two piece sets, etc. made of cotton and cotton blends with elastane or viscose. It produces yarn-dyed stripes and prints. The clientele is among others Nike, Uniqlo, Lotus, Under Armour and Adidas.

Nan Yang produces 20,000 metric tons of yarn per year. Its 425 circular knitting machines produce 20,000 metric tons of fabrics and the garment facilities in Thailand and Laos produce 31 million pieces of readymade knitted apparel each year. The company set up a new garment unit in Vietnam with a capacity to produce 18 million pieces per year that will start operations in 2017.

The company has installed sophisticated machinery imported from Germany, Japan, the United States, Italy, Taiwan, Switzerland and many other European countries to ensure a fast and efficient production, reduction of costs, optimum equipment utilization and reduced manpower.

Nan Yang Textile ordered a BRÜCKNER tenter for its heat-setting operations. The high drying performance in combination with a very homogeneous air flow and temperature distribution because of the alternating arrangment of the thermo zones and the proven split-flow design with separately adjustable upper and lower air were some of the features that convinced the customer. Reproducible finishing results and the robust design ensuring a long service life of the machines are further strong advantages of the Brückner tenter.

Source: Brückner