American Roller Co. Launches New Website

UNION GROVE, Wis. — January 10, 2017 — American Roller Company is pleased to announce the launch of a newly designed, mobile friendly, website at www.americanroller.com. The site improves ease of navigation and provides richer content on American Roller capabilities. Through our expanded products, services, and solution searches, we are sharing the many ways we help increase our customers’ productivity. Included with this release is a new user-friendly request for quote process and video libraries that provide insight on our capabilities.

The site also integrates the company brands of Plasma Coatings and CREW, demonstrating the industry leading depth of capabilities associated with roller core fabrication, coverings, and coatings.

“American Roller is the premium, full-service roller company in the world, and this website demonstrates that breadth of capability,” said Dan Cahalane, President. “With core fabrication and a full line of rubber, urethane, and hard-facing coatings in-house, we are the only roller solution company positioned to offer our customer’s the best consultative solutions to improve productivity.”

Posted January 10, 2017

Source: American Roller Co.