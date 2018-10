HUDSON, NC — October 2, 2018 — Sattler is pleased to announce the addition of Christina Loyzelle as Human Resources Manager. Christina comes to Sattler with over 19 years of experience in Human Resources Management and Organizational Development, of which more than 13 years is experience in manufacturing.

Christina holds a degree from Appalachian State University, and is a native of Caldwell County, North Carolina, where Outdura is located.

Posted October 3, 2018

Source: Sattler Corporation