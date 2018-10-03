Ryan Bowman Hired As Sales Manager, Outdura Casual Furniture Division

HUDSON, NC — October 2, 2018 — Outdura is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Bowman as Sales Manager, Casual Furniture division. Ryan comes to Sattler with 15 years of experience in the casual furniture industry. His background is in textiles, retail sales management, and OEM design and manufacturing. As Sales Manager, Ryan will serve in a key role for the Outdura sales organization.

Ryan holds a degree in Business from Dallas Baptist Univerty, with concentration on International Business and Marketing. He has extensive experience in product development and design. As well, he is experienced in designing programs for the mass market specialty customers

Ryan will manage key customer relationships, with a focus on casual furniture OEM’s and retailers. He will also provide direction and leadership to the inside sales and customer service teams, while managing responsibility for customer satisfaction and market share growth for the Outdura fabric brand.

Posted October 3, 2018

Source: Sattler Corporation