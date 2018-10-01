Piper Jaffray Expands Consumer Investment Banking, Hires Andy Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October 1, 2018 — Piper Jaffray Companies, an investment bank and asset management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Andy Cox as a managing director within consumer investment banking, effective today. He will be based in the firm’s Charlotte office.

Cox brings more than 20 years of investment banking experience across buy-side and sell-side advisory transactions, strategic alternatives assessments and fairness opinions, as well as a range of capital-raising transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, convertible debt offerings, leveraged loan and high-yield debt offerings.

Prior to joining Piper Jaffray, Cox was the co-head of retail investment banking at Wells Fargo Securities, where he maintained primary coverage of companies in the apparel & footwear, sporting goods, department store, speciality store and discount store sectors. Earlier in his career, Cox worked in investment banking at Bear, Stearns & Co. and Banc of America Securities LLC.

“We are excited to continue adding talented senior professionals like Andy to our already industry-leading consumer investment banking team,” said Scott LaRue, global head of investment banking and capital markets at Piper Jaffray.

“We have known and admired Andy for many years and are happy to have him join our team. With his deep client relationships and extensive deal experience, he will be a highly valuable advisor for both our clients and our platform,” added Damon Chandik, co-head of Piper Jaffray consumer investment banking.

Cox earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of engineering degree, cum laude, in mechanical engineering from Vanderbilt University.

Posted October 1, 2018

Source: Piper Jaffray Companies