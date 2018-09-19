PPG Scientist Receives Top Honor from American Chemical Society

PITTSBURGH — September 18, 2018 — PPG today announced that Dr. Shanti Swarup, PPG senior scientist, coatings research and development, polymer synthesis, was named the recipient of the 2019 National Award in Applied Polymer Science, administered by the American Chemical Society (ACS). He is the first PPG employee to receive the honor.

Sponsored by Eastman Chemical Company, the award recognizes and encourages outstanding achievements in the science or technology of plastics, coatings, polymer composites, adhesives and related fields.

Throughout his career, Swarup has made key contributions that have helped create many commercial products with higher performance, less environmental impact or lower cost than prior generations of products. Swarup has developed more than 50 polymers and is the named inventor on 76 distinct U.S. patents. These polymers are used in products that are responsible for more than $8 billion in cumulative sales for PPG.

“Our researchers are committed to the pursuit of fundamental science and new technologies to keep PPG at the forefront of coatings,” said David Bem, PPG vice president, science and technology, and chief technology officer. “Dr. Swarup has been a valued contributor to PPG’s success for nearly 30 years. His career has been focused on applied polymer science, primarily in polymer science for PPG’s automotive customers. It is an honor to have Dr. Swarup recognized by ACS alongside the top contributors in this field, and we are extremely proud of his continued accomplishments.”

Swarup will be recognized at the 257th ACS National Meeting in April 2019 with a daylong symposium in his honor.

Posted September 19, 2018

Source: PPG