PPG Appoints Fayock As Assistant General Counsel And Corporate Secretary; Gette As Assistant General Counsel, M&A And Securities

PITTSBURGH — September 21, 2018 — PPG today announced that Dan Fayock, currently corporate counsel, has been appointed assistant general counsel and corporate secretary, and Joe Gette, currently corporate counsel, was named assistant general counsel, M&A and securities. Both will report to Anne M. Foulkes, senior vice president and general counsel.

In this new role, Fayock adds corporate secretary accountabilities to his responsibilities of leading legal support for PPG’s aerospace business and providing oversight of legal support for the company’s industrial coatings, automotive refinish coatings, specialty coatings and materials, and protective and marine coatings businesses as well as for PPG’s global supply management and South American operations.

In his new role, Gette adds securities and finance accountabilities to his responsibilities of leading legal support for PPG’s mergers and acquisitions activities. He will continue to have responsibility for legal support of PPG’s architectural coatings U.S. and Canada, packaging coatings, automotive OEM coatings, and coatings services businesses as well as for PPG’s antitrust and labor and employment practice areas and Mexican and Canadian operations.

Fayock joined PPG in 2006, and has since assumed roles of increasing responsibility, providing legal support to a number of the company’s business units and several key transactions. Prior to joining PPG, he worked for the law firm K&L Gates. Fayock earned his undergraduate degree from Washington and Jefferson College and his law degree from Duquesne University.

Gette joined PPG in 2005 and has had roles of increasing responsibility, supporting several of the company’s business units and serving as the lead M&A lawyer for the company. Prior to joining PPG, he also worked for K&L Gates. Gette earned his undergraduate degree from Allegheny College and his law degree from Vanderbilt University.

Posted September 21, 2018

Source: PPG