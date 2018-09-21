Michael Kors Names Andrea Pesaresi President Of Men’s

LONDON — September 20, 2018 — Michael Kors Holdings Limited, a global fashion luxury group, is pleased to announce that Andrea Pesaresi has been named President of Michael Kors Men’s. He will report to John D. Idol, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pesaresi’s appointment will be effective October 15, 2018.

Mr. Pesaresi was most recently at Philippe Model, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that, Mr. Pesaresi was at Ermenegildo Zegna for 25 years, where his most recent role was brand director of Z Zegna and Licensing which encompassed product development, brand strategy, international expansion and marketing.

“Andrea has been in the industry for 30 years and comes to us with extensive knowledge of the evolving luxury men’s marketplace,” said Mr. Idol. “Andrea will provide the necessary leadership to enable us to achieve our goal of developing the Michael Kors menswear business to $1 billion in revenue.”

“I look forward to joining the Michael Kors team,” says Mr. Pesaresi. “It is a very exciting time in the men’s industry, and the Michael Kors iconic brand DNA provides a great foundation for growth.”

Posted September 21, 2018

Source: Michael Kors Holdings Limited