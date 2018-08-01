Spinnova Appoints Chief Financial Officer

VAAJAKOSKI, Finland — August 1, 2018 — Spinnova has appointed Petri Poranen, 45, as CFO in its team as of August 1, 2018. Poranen has been involved in Spinnova’s business for almost a year, as an outsourced CFO through his own company. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Poranen held various financial and leadership positions with the Finnish Huurre Group for 15 years.

“Great to have Petri on our team! He has versatile experience from an industrial environment, which will come in handy as our new pilot factory along with investment and financing arrangements is built in Finland this year,” Spinnova’s CEO Janne Poranen comments.

Poranen is happy to focus fully on the fibre innovation business in this exciting phase of Spinnova’s growth.

“Spinnova is an exceptional company. It’s rare to see such concrete development with this kind of speed and consistency, making agile decisions and moving towards a clear goal. The birth of the company and its strong basic fundament have also supported steady growth,” Petri Poranen comments.

Spinnova now employs 13 people.

Posted August 1, 2018

Source: Spinnova