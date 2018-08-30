Pamela Sims Promoted To Motion Industries Vice President Of Marketing

BIRMINGHAM, AL — August 30, 2018 — Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, announced the promotion of Pamela Sims to Vice President of Marketing, effective September 1, 2018.

A graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Ms. Sims joined Motion Industries in 2004, starting in market research. Her career quickly evolved, and she most recently served as the company’s Director of Marketing since 2013. During this time, she developed and implemented various marketing plans to position Motion Industries as a leading industrial distributor.

Ms. Sims has also developed outstanding relationships with the company’s top strategic supplier partners, working with them to implement Motion Industries’ extensive co-op advertising program.

Randy Breaux, Motion Industries Executive Vice President of Marketing, Distribution, and Purchasing, said, “Pamela has done an excellent job for Motion Industries and is well-deserving of her expanded responsibilities. We look forward to her future contributions as she continues to develop and implement Motion’s comprehensive marketing plans.”

Posted August 30, 2018

Source Motion Industries