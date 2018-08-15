AMETEK Surface Vision Appoints New Divisional Vice President Of Project And Product Management

HAYWARD, CA — August 15, 2017 — AMETEK Surface Vision, a world leader in automated online surface inspection solutions, has enhanced its senior management team with the appointment of Jason Zyglis to the newly created role of Divisional Vice President of Project and Product Management.

AMETEK Surface Vision (formerly Cognex Surface Inspection Systems Division) develops and manufactures software-enabled vision systems used to inspect surfaces of continuously processed materials for flaws and defects. Its in-line image processing technology detects, classifies, filters, and accurately maps specific defects over the entire surface area. End markets served include metals, paper, nonwovens, plastics and glass, delivering optimized web and surface inspection, monitoring, and process surveillance.

A graduate of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science & Forestry at Syracuse University with a degree in Paper Science (Chemical Engineering), Zyglis transitions from AMETEK Surface Vision’s Director of Sales – Americas to Divisional Vice President of Project and Product Management to now lead the business unit’s product management process and project engineering team. Rising from within the organisation, he brings two decades of experience focused on strategic product marketing, sales and business development.

“I am driven to solve challenges that end users encounter at critical stages in the industrial processing environment with innovative visual technology. I am delighted to lead the project and product management for the largest and most-respected surface inspection and monitoring company in the industry,” comments Zyglis.

“Although historically gross defects were deemed challenging, we are now entering the next generation of visual inspection, in which target defects are measured in microns, process speeds exceed 80 mph, and detection defects so subtle the human eye may not be able to resolve them.”

“This accelerating rate of change in surface inspection requirements means we are continually utilizing advanced technology. Now, each solution presented by our team may combine new sensors, lighting advancements, increased data rates, processing power enhancements, and complex defect clarification algorithms. Our aim is focused on achieving perfection for the end user. For example, the pride a manufacturer may have in a flawless new car exterior.”

“With hundreds of unique customers and over 2,000 installations worldwide, AMETEK Surface Vision continues to lead the industry with innovative world-class technologies and customer support,” comments Scott Harrison, Divisional Vice President and Business Unit Manager for AMETEK Surface Vision and AMETEK Land. “We are confident that both our internal departments and external customers will benefit greatly from Jason’s extensive technical, market knowledge and industry insight and that he will contribute greatly to the growth of AMETEK Surface Vision.”

Headquartered in in Hayward, California, with regional offices and sales representatives located throughout North America, Japan, Europe, Asia, South America and Latin America. AMETEK Surface Vision is part of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of more than $4.8 billion.

Posted August 15, 2018

Source: AMETEK Surface Vision (formerly Cognex Surface Inspection Systems Division)