Graco Names Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President Of Operations

MINNEAPOLIS — July 9, 2018 — The Board of Directors of Graco Inc., a manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has named Angela F. Wordell executive vice president of Operations, effective December 29, 2018. Wordell succeeds Charles L. Rescorla, executive vice president of Operations and president of the Oil & Natural Gas Division, who will retire from the company at the end of the year. The Oil & Natural Gas Division will be reassigned internally.

“Chuck has been an exemplary model of our values and focus here at Graco through his commitment to producing results with integrity,” said McHale, Graco’s president and CEO. “Chuck has been a leader in shaping our manufacturing and distribution processes to achieve the level of manufacturing excellence that is core to our business today. On behalf of the Board of Directors, our employees and customers, I want to thank Chuck for his dedication over the past 30 years and wish him all the best in retirement.”

Wordell brings to her new role vast knowledge and experience from her 25 years in the Graco manufacturing environment including numerous roles in manufacturing engineering and management across the Contractor Equipment, Industrial Product and Process divisions, as well as the Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Suzhou, China manufacturing facilities. Most recently, Wordell has led Graco’s Purchasing organization since January 2017, and served as director of Manufacturing Operations for the Industrial Products Division from 2008 to 2017. Wordell holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology from the University of Wisconsin – Stout and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

“Angie has a proven track record of operational excellence at Graco. In addition to her U.S. responsibilities, Angie has provided guidance to Graco’s international manufacturing and procurement operations, further enhancing our ability to provide exceptional customer service worldwide. Her deep and extensive understanding of our global manufacturing system makes her well suited to lead Graco’s manufacturing operations,” said McHale.

Posted July 9, 2018

Source: Graco Inc.