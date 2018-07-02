David Hart Receives Trsa Maglin/Biggie Lifetime Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, DC — July 2, 2018 — David Hart, Mountville Mills, La Grange, Ga., has received the TRSA Maglin/Biggie Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring exceptional lifetime contributions by an associate member (supplier of products and services to the linen, uniform and facility services industry) to improve the association and industry.

Hart is known for promoting TRSA’s value to the industry, supporting the association through personal involvement and enabling Mountville management to give their time to TRSA activities. He has been active in many committees over the years, including the Associate and Government Relations panels, and participated in numerous conferences and other functions.

The award is named for the late Rudolph A. “Rudy” Maglin, the chemical supplier who finished his career with Dober Group (Spindle Technologies), Woodridge, Ill.; and James Biggie, the launderer-turned-garment identification specialist for the Penn Cos., Philadelphia. Since 1987, Lifetime Achievement awards have been bestowed upon 21 individuals from associate member companies. These business leaders improved TRSA and the industry outside the course of their everyday job responsibilities.

A 35-year veteran of his family’s walk-off mat manufacturing operation, now international, Hart positioned the company at the forefront of mat developments including washable anti-fatigue, scraper and graphic tufted logo. He introduced route-building training to increase launderers’ mat sales and launched the first website and mobile app by a mat company.

Hart is a graduate of Columbus State University and the University of Georgia School of Law.

Source: TRSA