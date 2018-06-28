Steve Larson Receives TRSA Operator Lifetime Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, DC — June 29, 2018 — Alsco Inc.’s Steve Larson is the 2018 recipient of the TRSA Operator Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor bestowed upon a linen, uniform and facility services industry professional. He was recognized for exceptional service to both the industry and TRSA as a corporate leader and association enthusiast.

A career employee at Salt Lake City-based Alsco, Larson heads the company’s North American division. Founded in 1889, Alsco currently employs 18,000-plus people in 14 countries across five continents. The company is the largest family-owned laundry operator in the United States and Canada.

For 36 years, Lifetime Achievement awards have recognized the industry’s most dedicated association members. Presented as often as annually, occasionally to more than one individual at a time, the honor highlights individual business leadership and TRSA accomplishments.

Larson is a past board member of TRSA and past president of the Western Textile Services Association. A veteran attendee of TRSA programs dedicated to improving laundry productivity, such as the Production Summit & Plant Tours, he has strongly supported Alsco employees’ participation in the association’s professional development programs.

Accordingly, he has repeatedly opened Alsco facilities to management from other industry companies, reciprocating opportunities to learn about innovations he benefited from via his association connections.

Larson began working for Alsco in Portland, Ore. During his high school years, washing trucks on weekends for the company. In 1968, he earned a scholarship created for the sons and daughters of Alsco employees. After graduating from Washington State University in 1972, Larson worked for Alsco in Portland, Tacoma, Wash., and Honolulu, before becoming California regional manager in 1997. He was promoted to his current position in 2006.

Posted June 28, 2018

Source: TRSA