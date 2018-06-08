TRISSINO (Vicenza, Italy) — June 6, 2018 — SANTEX RIMAR GROUP shareholders announce top management change and appoint Simone Rancan, former SMIT CEO, as new CEO of SANTEX RIMAR GROUP ensuring continuity and a smooth transition after the leadership of Stefano Gallucci.

Simone Rancan started his career in Sperotto Rimar and afterwards managed important companies of the weaving and spinning sector. He joined SANTEX RIMAR GROUP in 2016 as SMIT CEO.

Stefano Gallucci is nominated CEO of CenterVue, a manufacturer of highly automated medical systems for the diagnosis and management of ocular pathologies based in Italy and USA (www.centervue.com) controlled by SANTEX RIMAR GROUP shareholders.

Ferdinando Businaro, SANTEX RIMAR GROUP President, and all employees jointly thank Stefano Gallucci for the transformational development in his leadership years as Group CEO and for his contribution in the Group remarkable growth.

Posted June 8, 2018

Source: SANTEX RIMAR