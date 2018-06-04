Gabi Seligsohn To Step Down as CEO Of Kornit Digital; Ronen Samuel, An Industry Veteran, To Succeed Him

ROSH-HA’AYIN, Israel — June 4, 2018 — Kornit Digital Ltd., a provider of digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry, today announced that Gabi Seligsohn will step down as CDO effective August 1, 2018, and will be succeeded by Ronen Samuel, an industry veteran at HP Indigo. Seligsohn will remain with Kornit through a brief transition, and will continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

Yuval Cohen, Kornit’s chairman of the board said: “I want to personally thank Gabi for his contributions and tireless leadership throughout Kornit’s transition from a private company to a leading global provider of digital printing solutions with an annual revenue CAGR of more than 20 percent during his tenure. Moreover, Gabi has built a deep and wide foundation for the long-term growth of Kornit, including an excellent management team, a long-term roadmap, a strong team and infrastructure in the US, Europe, and Asia, and a world class R&D organization. Ronen is joining Kornit at a perfect time. With his proven record of managing and growing a large organization, I am confident he will capitalize on the foundation already built at Kornit and lead the company to new heights, fulfilling our vision to lead the transformation of the textile printing industry in the digital age.”

Seligsohn said: “Ronen is a proven veteran of the printing industry with 25 years of business management experience and a proven track record of success. At HP Indigo he led a 10-fold growth of the company’s revenues in Asia Pacific and Japan to hundreds of millions during a seven-year tenure, while he was based out of Singapore. Over the past 5 years, he grew the EMEA business at a double digit CAGR while serving in the company’s European headquarters in Barcelona. Ronen is a passionate, strong leader who drives consistent achievement and strong execution. I am certain that he will bring success to our business, our customers, employees and channel partners.”

Seligsohn continued: “On a personal level, after 12 years as a public company CEO and four years leading Kornit, I am excited to aid in the success of the team in a supportive role. I want to thank all of our global employees for the tremendous experience to lead and grow Kornit to becoming a global business, and our Board of Directors and shareholders for the faith they have put in me.”

Samuel added: “I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead Kornit Digital and expand on the impressive record of success it has achieved thus far. I was attracted to Kornit based upon its record of innovation and its depth of talent across the company. With the benefit of a printing technology background, I have an appreciation for the market dynamics which drive success of new technology. I believe Kornit has developed a winning combination of products with superior quality that address the challenging and changing retail landscape that require speed to market, personalization and tight inventory control. In this regard, Kornit is squarely positioned to drive meaningful long-term and loyal customers across the supply chain.”

Samuel has spent the previous 18 years serving in various capacities at Hewlett -Packard. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager of HP Indigo and WebPress EMEA, where he led the region to substantial growth. Previously, Samuel spent 7 years leading Asia Pacific and Japan, and brings vast experience in Strategic Marketing where he worked closely with Research and Development to define future products, as well as served in various capacities as product/project manager.

Prior to his career in printing technology, Samuel spent 7 years in the Israeli Air Force, rising to the rank of Major while serving as a fighter pilot and leading the establishment of Israel’s second Apache Squadron. Samuel received an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and received an undergraduate Business and Law degree from The Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliva, Israel.

Posted June 4, 2018

Source: Kornit Digital