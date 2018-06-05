Destination Maternity Announces Departure Of Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — June 5, 2018 — Destination Maternity Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that Ronald J. Masciantonio, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, and the Company have mutually agreed that Mr. Masciantonio will be departing the Company to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately.

“For over thirteen years, Ron has been a valuable member of the Destination Maternity team. We want to thank him for his years of service to the organization and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Marla A. Ryan, Destination Maternity’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Masciantonio said, “I have greatly enjoyed my time at Destination Maternity and it has been an honor for me to work with so many talented and hardworking individuals through the years. Although I am leaving to pursue other opportunities, I wish Ms. Ryan and the entire team all the best as Destination Maternity begins this next exciting phase of its journey.”

Mr. Masciantonio served as Destination Maternity’s Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer since November 2012. Prior to November 2012, Mr. Masciantonio held a variety of positions at the Company serving as Vice President & General Counsel, Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President.

Destination Maternity does not plan to pursue a new Chief Administrative Officer at this time.

Source: Destination Maternity Corporation