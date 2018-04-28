Hygienically Clean Healthcare Advisory Board Announces Full Slate Of Members

Alexandria, Va. — April 27, 2018 — TRSA, the global association for the linen, uniform and facility services industry, and the creator and administrator of the Hygienically Clean Certification announced today its 2018 Hygienically Clean Healthcare Advisory Board slate of members.
“The board is responsible for administering, enforcing, and revising TRSA’s Hygienically Clean Healthcare (HCH) Standards. Additional duties include establishing and maintaining criteria and procedures for the certification of healthcare textile processing in commercial, cooperatives, and in-house healthcare laundries and facilities. These subject matter experts will provide guidance regarding best management practices (BMPs), inspections and testing to ensure that the Hygienically Clean Healthcare Certification Program benefits consumers, laundry-processing facilities and textile services customers,” said Joseph Ricci, President and CEO of TRSA.
Members of the newly formed board of directors, who represent the entire industry — linen, uniform and facility service companies, large central laundries, healthcare linen, uniform and facility services customers of TRSA members, suppliers, and experts from related healthcare and other professional organizations — will serve a three-year term:
- Randy Bartsch CEO, Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service Inc.
- Chairman
- Rick Kislia
Chief Operating Officer
Crescent Laundry
- Vice Chairman
- David J. Stern, President & CEO, Paris Companies
- Secretary
- Greg Anderson, CEO, Campus Laundry
- Angela Becker, Senior Program Leader, Textile Care RD&E, Ecolab
- Murray L. Cohen, PhD, MPH, CIH, Owner, Consultants in Disease and Injury Control (CDIC)
- Dr. Alexis M. Elward, MD, Pediatric Infectious Disease, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
- Eoin Flavin, Director, European Operations, WSI\
- David F. Goldsmith, MSPH, PhD, LLC, George Washington & Georgetown Universities
- James Hall, CEO, Northwest Health Care Linen
- Tony Long, VP, Risk Management, Angelica
- Lynn A. Moreau, RN, BSN, Clinical Liaison Manager HandCraft Linen Services
- Michael Potack Chairman, Unitex
- Robert Raphael Co-President Service Linen Supply Inc.
- Liz Remillong, Vice President, Strategic Alliance Crothall Healthcare
- Douglas Waldman, President, Superior Linen Service
- Charles Rossmiller, Director Laundry Programs Textile Sales Medline Industries, Inc.
- Thomas Smith, Director, Safety & Training, Foussard Montague Associates, Inc.
Posted April 28, 2018
Source: TRSA