Valdese Weavers Names Ann Reynolds Vice President Of Design

VALDESE, N.C. — March 27, 2018 — Valdese Weavers, a global leader in decorative textiles, announces the promotion of Ann Reynolds to vice president of design.

In her new role, Reynolds will report to Chief Creative Officer Laura Levinson and oversee the styling of several product lines including Circa 1801, Valdese Weavers Residential, Dicey Fabrics and the newest performance brands, Inside Out and Sustain.

“Ann’s exquisite sense of styling paired with her ability to inspire creative associates gives her a wealth of experience to use in her new position,” said Levinson.

Reynolds has been with the company for 24 years. For the past seven years, Reynolds served as senior creative director, and from 2003 – 2010 she was the creative director. In these positions, she managed a staff of designers and led the design, color and merchandising of more than 250 fabrics each year.

Reynolds honed her craft in the company’s design department, where she excelled in several positions from product design to new technology. Her success, in part, is due to her incredible eye for fabric design and color. She began her career with Valdese Weavers in 1994, when she was hired as a fabric designer.

Reynolds is a member of WithIt, the women’s leadership organization in home furnishings, and in 2009-2010, she served on the WithIt board of directors. She graduated from North Carolina State University in 1994 with a bachelor’s in textile design and a minor in graphic design. Reynolds lives in Hickory.

Posted March 27, 2018

Source: Valdese Weavers